Two shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: Unidentified persons shot dead two persons, including a rickshaw driver, in separate incidents in the urban limits of the city, eyewitnesses and police said on Wednesday.

The police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Muhammad Husain, 25, a resident of the Dalri Chaintry village, was standing on the side of the road near Takiya Sharif when unidentified armed persons opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The motive behind the broad daylight murder was not known. The deceased’s family, however, did not nominate anyone in the first information report saying that they had no enmity.

A rickshaw driver Muhammad Irfan was on the way to District Headquarters Hospital via Darwesh link road when unidentified gunmen sprayed him with bullets. Muhammad Irfan died on the spot, police said, adding that the accused involved in two murders were untraced but the police were investigating both the cases on modern lines.