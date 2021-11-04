2 outlaws injured in Peshawar encounters

PESHAWAR: An alleged snatcher and a proclaimed offender were wounded in separate encounters with the police in Hayatabad and Kaga Wala village on the outskirts of the provincial capital, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said the City Patrol officials chased an alleged street criminal who had snatched a cellphone from a local in Hayatabad and was robbing another person at some distance.

The robber exchanged fire with the cops, who retaliated and one alleged snatcher Saleem was arrested in injured condition, the official said, adding, one of his accomplices was also held.

In another incident, police exchanged fire with a notorious group in Kaga Wala.

Police said they conducted a raid after reports that two proclaimed offenders Jawad and Faheem are present in the area.

The official said the POs opened fire on the cops that was retaliated. The official said the two accused managed to escape while another PO Riaz was arrested in injured condition.