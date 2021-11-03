 
close
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Car rider shot dead in Lahore

November 03, 2021

LAHORE: A car rider was shot dead in the limits of Chuhng police on Tuesday. The victim was on his way when some unidentified men approached him and opened fire. The car rider died on the spot. Police shifted the body to the morgue.