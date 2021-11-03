ECP to discuss PHC order on KP LG polls today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will meet on Wednesday (today) to discuss implementation of the Peshawar High Court order in connection with holding local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ruled on various petitions regarding local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) that the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should issue an order to the returning officers (ROs) that the nomination papers will be received on the party basis and the elections will be held on December 19, 2021 as per the schedule of the ECP.
