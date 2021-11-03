Chaman border crossing reopens

QUETTA: Thousands of people from Pakistan rushed into Afghanistan as the Chaman border crossing reopened on Tuesday after almost a month of closure.
The Chaman border crossing is the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries, which reopened after talks between the Afghan and Pakistan governments, Pakistani media reported.
"This border was closed for one month and three days. People were in great distress and discomfort. There was no work, no food," said Bacha, an Afghan national. The crossing, a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government inAfghanistan, was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats.
Disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents have prevented the re-opening of the Chaman crossing, despite severe hardship to truckers and local farmers. In late October, hundreds of traders in Pakistan protested the border's closure by blocking a local highway. As Afghanistan sinks deeper into an economic crisis, neighbouring countries have been increasingly worried about a mass movement of refugees.
LAHORE: To combat smog in the provincial metropolis, commissioner Lahore on Tuesday imposed a ban on setting municipal...
MULTAN: The NCOC has issued new guidelines for corona vaccination in educational institutions. Deputy Commissioner...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict on maintainability of petitions against the Ravi...
LAHORE: Keeping in view the high number of dengue cases in Punjab especially in Lahore, King Edward Medical...
MANSEHRA: Four members of a family were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a car collided with a passenger...
LAHORE: QS World University Rankings has issued its new ranking of universities across Asia in which Punjab University...