Alliance with TLP means global isolation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that alliance with any party like banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will mean international isolation.

The minister took to Twitter to say, “Religious extremists groups have capacity to use mob for violence but their capacity to stir politics has always been limited. At one point Sunni Tehreek was more violent than TLP but done n dusted this party will be over sooner, alliance with such party means int isolation”.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday thanked the country’s media for playing a responsible role amid the recent crisis relating to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) march towards Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, “I wanted to thank the mainstream media on the behalf of the Information Ministry for demonstrating responsibility and caution in the recent crisis.

“If the media does not show responsibility in such crises, the problems of governments can aggravate,” he added. Fawad Chaudhry said that journalism is about telling the truth responsibly.