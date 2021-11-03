JI hails PHC verdict on LG polls

PESHAWAR: Welcoming verdict of the Peshawar High Court about holding of local government elections on party-basis, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that the decision had shattered dreams of the ‘inefficient’ rulers.

Speaking at a news conference, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for delaying holding the local bodies’ elections for two years.

He lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan, which was going to hold the LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two phases.

Flanked by party activists, the JI senator said the ‘inefficient and corrupt’ PTI rulers had gifted the people with price-hike and unemployment during the last three years. The Senator alleged that the members of the federal and provincial cabinets were hand-in-glove with mafias and were least interested in mitigating the sufferings of the poor.

He said though winter had not set in yet, the people were compelled to buy costly LNG cylinders as the natural gas had disappeared.

He said the wrong policies of the rulers multiplied miseries of the poor, who were unable to provide two-time meal to their children while the rulers were making tall slogans to deceive the nation.

The nation, he said, had realized the double standards of the rulers, who disappointed the youth as well. However, he said the politically conscious people would vote out the PTI leaders in the next election.