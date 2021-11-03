PPP to sweep LG polls in KP: Najmuddin

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Najmuddin Khan on Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sweep the upcoming local government elections.

Talking to various delegations at the party’s secretariat here, he urged the workers to work for strengthening the party at grassroots level.

“Our party will win the general as well as the local government elections,” he added. The PPP leader maintained that they would jointly struggle and make the party of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto stronger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.