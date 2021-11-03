Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz honoured

Islamabad : Serena Hotels hosted a high-profile reception to honour Pakistani Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who has become the first Pakistani in history to summit 9 of the world’s highest 14 peaks measuring over 8000 m.

The mountaineering supernova has been on a prolific climbing streak this year, having summited four peaks namely Mt. Daulagiri (8196 m), Mt. Everest (8,848 m), Gasherbrum II (8,035 m) and Mt. Annapurna (8,091 m) in quick succession. He has also summited Mt Lhotse, Manaslu, Nanga Parbat, K-2 and Broad Peak in the past.

Sirbaz is on a Mission14, a quest to become the first Pakistani mountaineer to summit all 14 highest peaks of the world.

The speakers said it was a source of pride for the whole country that Sirbaz has raised the Pakistani flag on some of the highest peaks of the world. They wished him all the success on his Mission14 saying he is an inspiration for the whole country.

“Making an international name in mountaineering will help uplift and bring development to the remote parts of the Northern Areas. I dedicate my success to the support of the whole team including the high and low altitude porters, cooks, helpers, and everyone from the mountaineering community,” said Sirbaz, as he thanked Serena Hotels for its support.