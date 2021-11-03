Inter-Provincial: Hockey, Weightlifting tournaments begin

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abdul Aahad Butt is participating in the Qatar Junior Squash Open scheduled in Doha from...
LAHORE: Sindh won the A S Ali Blind Cricket Championship 2021 when they defeated Balochistan by 44 runs in the final...
LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Mahatir Muhammad reached the semifinals of the Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis...
BEIJING: Hebei FC fans urged authorities to step in and save the club Tuesday after Javier Mascherano’s former side...
LEIPZIG, Germany: Champions League semi-finalists in 2020, RB Leipzig are struggling under American coach Jesse Marsch...
LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force thrashed Huma Club by 5-0 while the match between Navy and Khan Research Laboratories ...