Wednesday November 03, 2021
Inter-Provincial: Hockey, Weightlifting tournaments begin

November 03, 2021

LAHORE: The Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey and Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournaments began here on Tuesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umer Farooq inaugurated the tournaments at National Hockey Stadium.