Abdullah, Mahatir reach Nayza Junior National Tennis semis

LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Mahatir Muhammad reached the semifinals of the Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Tuesday.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Abdullah Adnan beat Mustansar Ali 6-1, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Muneeb Majeed 6-3, 6-3, Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-1, 6-1, and Faizan Fayyaz beat Muhammad Ahtesham 6-3, 6-0.

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Ashan Tariq beat Mustansar Ali Khan 6-1, 6-2, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-4, 6-3, Abdur Rehman beat Arman Kamran 6-4, 6-2, Mahatir Muhammad beat Sohan Noor 6-0, 6-1 and Shaeel Durab beat Hanzla Anwar 6-2, 6-0.