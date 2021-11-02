Logical conclusion of white collar crimes priority: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Monday that logical conclusion of white collar mega corruption cases was the top-most priority of NAB.

Chairing a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB at its headquarters on Monday, the NAB chairman said, “The NAB strongly believes in conducting inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines, that too after collecting solid evidence as per law,” adding that the NAB was committed to rooting out corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, the chairman NAB directed officers to utilise all available resources to take white collar mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.During the meeting, it was apprised that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 94 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 66 references had been taken to logical conclusion.

Besides, out of 179 mega corruption references, nine inquiries and 10 investigations were under process. In addition, a total of 1,278 corruption references involving Rs1,335 billion were at different stages of hearing in various accountability courts.

Chairman NAB said the anti-corruption watchdog had recovered Rs539 billion from the corrupt elements directly and indirectly during the tenure of present management of NAB.He asserted that measures were being taken to check money laundering, adding, “The money stashed abroad through corrupt means will be taken back to the country as per law.”