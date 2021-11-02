Third international PACES in Lahore: Pak Army hosts physical competition

RAWALPINDI: The third international PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) competition commenced on Monday in Lahore, which is being hosted by the Pakistan Army. An impressive and colourful opening ceremony was held at the Fortress Stadium to mark the start of the competition. PACES is a real test of the physical strength and endurance of the participants. Being one of the toughest competitions for the international and national army teams, the event is regarded as a true reflection of the physical standards and endurance of the soldiers.

As many as 101 international players from Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, UAE and Uzbekistan are participating in the competition, whereas, observers from Egypt, Indonesia, Japan and Myanmar are also part of the event. The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. Organising a mega event like PACES competition with a large number of international players participating, signifies and reinforces Pakistan’s stance of being a sports-friendly, peace-loving and hospitable nation.

Pakistan enjoys a respectable and trustworthy relationship with its friends and partners. Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan was the chief guest on the occasion.