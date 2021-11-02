Return of Pak students to varsities: Qureshi discusses issue with Australian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday took up the case of thousands of Pakistani students enrolled in Australian universities who have not been able to travel to Australia due to Covid-19 restrictions and sought Australia’s cooperation to facilitate their early return. However, it is not immediately known how Canberra has responded to Pakistan in this regard.

This important issue was raised during a telephone call made by Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne to her counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Australia has opened its borders after nearly two years, but so far international students are not allowed to return.

Expressing satisfaction over the current level of engagement, the two foreign ministers agreed on further enhancing the high-level interactions. Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with shared objectives of peace and development.

“The two foreign ministers discussed the whole range of issues relating to bilateral relations and regional cooperation. Qureshi briefed his Australian counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive role in support of efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” said the Foreign Office.

He underscored the importance of inclusion, continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan and urgent coordinated steps for mobilisation of much-needed humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Marise Payne conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan, and reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations, said the Foreign Office. Earlier, Pakistan had also raised the issue of Pakistani students who wished to return to China to continue with their studies. The Foreign Office says it remains in touch with the Chinese authorities where like Australia, Pakistani students could not return after the spread of coronavirus.

“We are constantly in touch with the Chinese authorities on the issue and trying to resolve it as soon as possible,” the Foreign Office spokesman had told a media briefing. However, China has not responded publicly to the fate of these 5,000 Pakistani students who are continuing their studies online.