Tuesday November 02, 2021
22 foreigners in Pakistan International Juniors Tennis first leg

November 02, 2021

KARACHI: As many as 22 foreign players are participating in the first leg of ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis Championships that is scheduled in Islamabad from November 8-11.

There are 16 players in the main draw and six in the qualifying draw. Pakistan’s 20 players got entry in the main draw and seven players are to play the qualifying round.