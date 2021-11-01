File photo

LAHORE: Hundreds of students who passed O-level exams are facing problems in admission to intermediate programmes in Punjab because the result of their Urdu exams is yet to be announced.

Intermediate level admissions started across Punjab recently following all the exams boards in the province announced matric results. However, those getting foreign qualifications, like O-level, seem to be on great disadvantage as the result of their Urdu paper held earlier this month is yet to be announced.

Talking to The News, the parents of a number of students said that most of the colleges were not offering even provisional admissions as they failed to realise that it was not students’ fault but that of Cambridge authorities.

One such parent, Hashim Raza, said that O-level exams for a few subjects were held in Pakistan in July while the rest, including paper of Urdu, were scheduled in October. He said thousands of students appeared for Cambridge O level exams this year in July series and results for them were out now but the results for October series would be announced in January.

Hashim Raza said that the students who got themselves registered again with the Cambridge were in benefit now by doing A-Levels while those who wanted to switch to local qualifications were suffering. He said almost all of the colleges were demanding grade for Urdu, which O level students were unable to show.

“If they wait for their results till January, another year will be wasted, one of which is already wasted during their O levels which is a three year programme unlike matriculation which is only based on two years,” he added.

The principal of a local public college, seeking anonymity, said that there were no instructions from the government over the issue due to which it was impossible for the public colleges to offer provisional admission to such O-level students. He added private colleges could take such decisions. No official from Cambridge was available for comment.