All Pakistan Junior National Tennis from today

LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association is organising the NAYZA All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship from Monday (today) here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e Jinnah.
PLTA secretary Rashid Malik said that players from all over Pakistan would participate in the event and competitions would be held in 12 age categories of boys and girls.
The competitions will be conducted in Boys U–18, Boys U–18 Doubles, Girls U–18, Girls U-18 Doubles, Boys U–16, Boys U–14, Girls U–14, Boys U–14 Doubles, Boys U–12, Girls U–12, Boys / Girls U-12 Doubles and Boys / Girls U-10.
LAHORE: The 65th National Men's Weightlifting Championship and 5th National Women Weightlifting Championship started...
LAHORE: Skipper Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten 118 and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 93 as Pakistan Shaheens drew their...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo rode to the rescue of beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday...
FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: Phil Neville wasted no time in focusing his efforts on next season after Inter...
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski netted twice as Bayern Munich responded to their German Cup disaster in midweek with a 5-2...
ISLAMABAD: Around 100 players turning up for the different categories in the ITC Tennis League spent a busy day here...