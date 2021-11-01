All Pakistan Junior National Tennis from today

LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association is organising the NAYZA All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship from Monday (today) here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e Jinnah.

PLTA secretary Rashid Malik said that players from all over Pakistan would participate in the event and competitions would be held in 12 age categories of boys and girls.

The competitions will be conducted in Boys U–18, Boys U–18 Doubles, Girls U–18, Girls U-18 Doubles, Boys U–16, Boys U–14, Girls U–14, Boys U–14 Doubles, Boys U–12, Girls U–12, Boys / Girls U-12 Doubles and Boys / Girls U-10.