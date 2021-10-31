 
close
Sunday October 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

England outclass Australia

By Our Correspondent
October 31, 2021
England outclass Australia

DUBAI: Jos Buttler’s unbaten 71 and inspired bowling by Chris Woakes powered England to an eight-wicket win over Australia and a step closer to a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.