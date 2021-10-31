Int’l Day of Medical Profession observed

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), along with international medical fraternity, marks 30th October as “International Day of the Medical Profession”. The day is being marked as an initiative approved by World Medical Association at its General Assembly, Cordoba 2020.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, PMA (Centre) Honorary Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA recognizes the services of the medical professionals and pays tribute to the commitment of physicians to the service of humankind, to the health and well-being of their patients, in the respect the ethical values of the profession.

Since the COVID-19 medical professionals are serving the sick with dedication and at the risk of their lives. So far thousands of doctors have lost their lives due to COVID-19 the world over. On this special day we pay tribute to all doctors, nurses and paramedics who died of COVID-19. They served the mankind with great courage as frontline soldiers and fought till their last breath.

PMA lauded the services of Healthcare workers in Pakistan. They have been serving the nation courageously since the pandemic reached Pakistan in February, 2020.

They have boldly participated in the war against COVID-19 as frontline soldiers. They have put their lives at risk. Their families remain at risk. So far 229 doctors have got shahadat due to COVID-19 (Punjab-78, Sindh-84, KPK-57, Balochistan-6, Gilgit-Baltistan-1, Azad Jammu & Kashmir-3 and 31 paramedics have got shahadat due to COVID-19). Today we salute all those healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 while serving the sick people throughout the world.