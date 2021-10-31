National Women Volleyball from November 2

KARACHI: The AKD National Women Volleyball Championship will begin here at the KPT Sports Complex from November 2.

The event will last until November 6.

The draws will be held on Sunday (today). The time is yet to be decided for draws, a senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) told ‘The News’.

WAPDA will defend the title. The other teams in the five-day competitions are Army, Higher Education Commission (HEC), the four provinces, AJK, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

PVF secretary Shah Naeem Zafar told ‘The News’ that WAPDA had reached the city and the others were set to arrive.

The departmental teams will manage their own board and lodging while provincial teams will be provided accommodation by the organisers.

Shah thanked the KPT management for providing the hall free of cost.