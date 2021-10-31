National Women Volleyball from November 2

KARACHI: The AKD National Women Volleyball Championship will begin here at the KPT Sports Complex from November 2.
The event will last until November 6.
The draws will be held on Sunday (today). The time is yet to be decided for draws, a senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) told ‘The News’.
WAPDA will defend the title. The other teams in the five-day competitions are Army, Higher Education Commission (HEC), the four provinces, AJK, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.
PVF secretary Shah Naeem Zafar told ‘The News’ that WAPDA had reached the city and the others were set to arrive.
The departmental teams will manage their own board and lodging while provincial teams will be provided accommodation by the organisers.
Shah thanked the KPT management for providing the hall free of cost.
PRAGUE: Three of this year’s Australian Open women’s doubles finalists said Saturday they were ready to follow the...
LEICESTER, United Kingdom: A goalkeeping masterclass from Aaron Ramsdale helped Arsenal to a 2-0 Premier League win at...
LAHORE: Skipper Saud Shakeel and Omair Bin Yousuf took their 45-run overnight partnership to 162 as Pakistan Shaheens...
LAHORE: Abdul Faseeh scored a century in each innings as Northern played out a drawn game against Central Punjab at...
PARIS: Paris Masters director Guy Forget has defended his decision to give Andy Murray a wildcard at the tournament...
KARACHI: The national selection committee has shortlisted 21 players before the selection of the final 18-member squad...