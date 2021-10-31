JI, Mufti Muneeb ask federal govt to avoid use of power against protesters

A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) delegation led by its Karachi emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday called on religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman at the Darul Uloom Naeemia to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country, particularly the standoff between the government and protesters of a proscribed party.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the JI leaders and Mufti Muneeb said they agreed on making efforts to defuse the situation and asked the government to avoid use of power against the protesters.

The JI city chief alleged that the government had been using undemocratic methods to stop the protests and because of it, chaos has been spreading in the country.

“The entire country has been paralysed and this situation has not only harmed Pakistan but also the Islamic world,” he said.

Rehman added that reneging on promises only to please the West was not acceptable. “The government should fulfil its promises to the leadership of the protesters.”

The release of Allama Saad Rizvi should be in accordance with the constitution and law, he said. “The JI believes in constitutional and democratic struggle and supports peaceful protests and therefore we appeal to the protesters to take a peaceful path.”

Mufti Muneeb, who is also a former chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, said the JI’s central chief Siraj-ul-Haq had supported the demands on the issue of the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “We do not want chaos and instability in the country. While the fact is that the government has deviated from the promises made to the protesters three times,” he said.

The religious scholar said he wanted to make it clear that there was no patriot more than religious scholars. “We are ready to help the government but will not be used for them. In the current situation, the use of force will harm the security of the country.”

He stated that weapons prepared for the enemies of the country should not be used on patriotic Pakistanis. “Lessons from the Lal Masjid episode should be learned,” Mufti Muneeb remarked.

He also demanded of the prime minister and security agencies to send serious people to negotiate with the protesters.

He said the constitution and law that the federal government is teaching now also existed in 2017. “It was right to protest at that time and now the protest is being called terrorism.”

JI leaders Birjis Ahmed, Usama Razi and Muneem Zafar Khan, Jamiat-e-Ittehad Ulema Karachi head Maulana Abdul Waheed, religious leaders Maulana Abid Mubarak, Maulana Mufti Rafiullah and others were also present at the meeting.