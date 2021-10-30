Larkana jail staff arrested for supplying drugs to inmates

SUKKUR: The Central Jail, Larkana, administration has arrested a member of the jail staffers for helping pass liquor and drugs to prisoners.

The Superintendent District Jail, Larkana, Ashfaq Ahmed Kalwar, had ordered a search operation on complaints of use of liquor and drugs by the inmates. Two police officers, Abdul Qadir Chandio and Zakaria Malghani, were found providing liquor and drugs to the inmates and were arrested. The administration also recovered three packets of Charas from Abdul Qadir Chandio. According to police, Chandio confessed to providing drugs to the prisoner.

Zakaria Malghani who arranged liquor to the prisoners was also arrested. They were handed over to the police which registered FIRs against them at the Waleed Police Station, Larkana. The jail superintendent said he has prepared a report for the IG Prisons Sindh.