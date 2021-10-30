SC directs govt to get offices vacated from Hindu Gymkhana

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Sindh government to get the offices and marquees from heritage Hindu Gymkhana site vacated and provide alternate land to the National Academy of Performing Arts at a suitable place.

Hearing the petition about the construction of an auditorium and allotment of office to the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) at the Hindu Gymkhana, which is also a heritage site, the three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, inquired from secretary heritage as how construction could be done on a heritage site.

The counsel of the NAPA submitted that construction of an auditorium was made adjacent to the heritage site without disturbing the site. The court inquired as to why offices and marquees have been allowed to operate at the heritage site. The court observed that there was no space for offices and marquee at the Hindu Gymkhana site. The secretary heritage submitted that the government was willing to provide alternate land to the NAPA for its shifting from Hindu Gymkhana.

The court also took an exception over the lack of protection of heritage sites in Karachi and observed that heritage sites of Karachi and other parts of province had been destroyed. The court observed that heritage sites of Moenjo Daro and Makli were not being properly maintained and the same was the condition of other sites in Hyderabad and Sukkur. The court observed that people of Sindh have been deprived of basic facilities. The court observed that all old buildings in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum have been demolished and new construction had been made.

The court asked secretary heritage to visit the heritage buildings of the city and ensure its preservation and maintenance.The court directed the provincial government to allocate land to NAPA at a prime location and ensure provision of facilities. The court directed the commissioner Karachi to arrange new space for NAPA and submit compliance report.

The National Academy of Performing Arts had earlier submitted before the court that the Hindu Gymkhana was given to it on a 30-year lease. It said it had not changed the character of the main building but constructed an auditorium on the vacant land without altering the heritage site.

The Hindu Welfare Organization had also challenged the handing over the heritage site to NAPA and requested the court to return it to the Hindu community who owned the heritage site since before Independence.

The heritage site was leased to NAPA for 30 years in September 2005. The controversy arose when the Cultural department objected over the construction of theater and auditorium, funded by the UAE, adjacent to the Hindu Gymkhana building.

The Cultural department had also asked NAPA to vacate the Hindu Gymkhana accusing it of breaching the lease agreement and violating the provisions of Sindh Cultural and Heritage Act 1994.