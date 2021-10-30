Defaulting on bank loans: CNICs of Nawaz’s cousins blocked

LAHORE: A banking court on Friday issued orders to block the National Identity Cards (NICs) and put names on the Exit Control List (ECL) of cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not complying with the court orders in cases against them for allegedly defaulting on bank loans. The banking court judge issued the said orders against Zahid Sharif and others while hearing a case against them as different banks had moved courts for allegedly defaulting on loans.