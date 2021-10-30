Two alleged terrorists killed in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed during an encounter in Mir Ali in North Waziristan district, officials said on Friday.
An official said the Counter-Terrorism Department along with local police and other forces conducted an operation in Spinwam area of Mir Ali where an encounter took place with the terrorists.
Two terrorists identified as Lal Marjan and Zar Qayyum were killed while others managed to escape during the encounter.
The CTD recovered explosives and ammunition from the area. Officials said the killed terrorists belonged to the Aleem Khan Khushali group of the TTP.
