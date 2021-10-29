Asim moves into HSC Squash Open pre-quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the HSC Squash Open in Houston, United States, on Thursday.
Fifth seed Asim, ranked 70th, got bye in the first round and now he is to face unseeded Peter Creed from Wales in the second round.
However, wildcard entrant Huzaifa Ibrahim lost to Peter Creed from Wales 5-11, 2-11, 1-11 in 20 minutes in the first round.
