Swabi Women varsity VC to get show-cause notice

PESHAWAR: The Senate of the Women University Swabi has decided to serve show-cause notice on vice-chancellor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi over the alleged irregularities in the university.

The Senate met with Governor Shah Farman, who is chancellor of the university as well, in the chair on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the Governor’s Inspection Team (GIT) inquiry report against Dr Shahana.

It was decided to give a chance to Dr Shahana to explain and defend her position.

The participants approved to lift the ban on the appointment of permanent employees.

A scrutiny committee for the new recruitment in the university was also given a nod. Speaking on the occasion, the governor expressed concern over the alleged irregularities in public sector universities.

He said that the future of the younger generation hinges on the universities.

Dr Shahana had been sent on forced leave over the allegations of financial irregularities, favouritism in recruitments, and misuse of power. But she moved court and got her force leave ended.

However, the GIT continued to inquire into the alleged anomalies under her administration, which submitted its report to the Senate of the university on Thursday.