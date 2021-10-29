CM to visit Upper Chitral soon: PTI leader

CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Upper Chitral president Rahmat Ghazi on Thursday said that leaders of all political parties were ready to receive the chief minister on his expected visit to the newly created district.

“The chief minister had to cancel his trip to Upper Chitral due to an unavoidable development. I thank all the elders and leaders of different political parties who had gathered to give a tumultuous welcome to the chief guest,” he said in a statement.

The PTI leader said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to the development of Upper Chitral. “I assure you that the chief minister will visit the valley soon,” he said, adding, the PTI government had launched several development projects in the district.