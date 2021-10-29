Gas supply to Swabi village demanded

SWABI: Jirga members of Naro Killay on Thursday demanded the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to order supply of gas connections to their area to control the deforestation in the region.

The jirga members said that the pipe network had already been laid not only in the area but also in all streets and only connection from the main supply line on Swabi-Mardan road was required.

They said that it was their longstanding demand and they have appealed to the ruling party leadership and elected representatives who failed to come forward due to unknown reasons.

Sarzamin Khan, one of the jirga members, said the SNGPL had given gas connections to all other areas of the district, but people of Naro Killay had been ignored and not given the facility. He said the delay developed a sense of deprivation among the local people.

Zirab Khan, another member, said that they had already appealed to SNGPL officials to help them while meeting their genuine demand for the gas connection and in the absence of gas, people were forced to cut trees for fuel purposes.

Meanwhile, Dr Nasir Khan and Dr Tariq Hussain, president and general secretary of Naro Educational Welfare Society, also demanded the SNGPL officials to order gas connections for the consumers of the area.