Hafeez dedicates win to security forces

LAHORE: Experienced cricketer Mohammad Hafeez dedicated Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup to the country’s security forces.

“Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan. Well done boys keep working hard for the cup Inshaa Allah. Pakistan Zindabad,” he tweeted after Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets.

New Zealand left Pakistan tour just before the start of the first ODI between the two teams in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns although Pakistani forces had provided them foolproof security.