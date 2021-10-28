Hafeez dedicates win to security forces

LAHORE: Experienced cricketer Mohammad Hafeez dedicated Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup to the country’s security forces.
“Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan. Well done boys keep working hard for the cup Inshaa Allah. Pakistan Zindabad,” he tweeted after Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets.
New Zealand left Pakistan tour just before the start of the first ODI between the two teams in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns although Pakistani forces had provided them foolproof security.
MANCHESTER: A year later than planned, the countdown to the women’s European Championship begins on Thursday when...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles categories...
RAWALPINDI: Civil Aviation Authority edged out Muslim Club Chaman 2-1 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League ...
LAHORE: Saud Shakeel-led Pakistan Shaheens begin their five-match series against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele...
SYDNEY: Australian batsman Steve Smith has welcomed Ben Stokes’ return to England’s Ashes team, saying the...
LONDON: Chelsea needed a penalty shootout for the second consecutive round to reach the quarter-finals of the League...