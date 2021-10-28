Peshawar Police make biggest recovery of ice

PESHAWAR: The capital city police on Wednesday recovered 80 kilograms of ice (meth), which is more than the total recovery of the drug by the force last year.

Officials on Wednesday said the recovery was one of the biggest in terms of ice in the country. An international ring was busted that used to smuggle ice from Afghanistan and then would traffic it to the rest of the country and abroad after packing in Hayatabad.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Phase-2 Hayatabad and recovered 80 kilograms of ice from the place,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan, told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. He was flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroon-ur-Rashid and SP Cantt Zunair Ahmad Cheema.

The official said the recovery made during the raid was more than the total recoveries of ice made by the Peshawar Police in the entire 2020. Last year the police recovered a total of 77 kilogram ice during action in Peshawar. The recovered meth is said to be worth Rs100 million in the market.

“The police have arrested five drug dealers from the place from where ice was being supplied across the country,” said Abbas Ahsan. He said the ring would smuggle the meth from Afghanistan to Hayatabad from where it would be supplied down the country. He added the ring leader as well as another member of the gang are Afghans while three other dealers are from Quetta.