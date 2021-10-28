Ordinance for re-appointing PG NAB challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was on Wednesday requested to declare without legal justification and null and void the ordinance issued by the president on February 9, 2021, re-appointing the prosecutor general, National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
President Dr Arif Alvi had issued an ordinance to re-appoint NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider for an indefinite period, drawing criticism from the opposition that claimed the person-specific ordinance had made the NAB even more controversial.
A petition was filed by Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making President Dr Arif Alvi, Federation of Pakistan through secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Asghar Haider as respondents.
