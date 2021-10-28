Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris, says Basharat

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat in a message on Kashmir Black Day said India had been occupying Kashmir for 73 years whereas the United Nations had passed unanimous resolutions in favour of Kashmiris.

He said that India had been inflicting plenty of oppression on unarmed Kashmiris for many years while Kashmiri brethren had been fighting for their legitimate rights for a long time. He said that the people of Punjab and Pakistan salute the tireless struggle of the Kashmiri brothers for independence. The international community should play its role without discrimination to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir," he urged. Raja Basharat said that the whole Pakistani nation stands by the oppressed Kashmiris in all respects. "Inshallah, the day will surely come when Kashmiris will get the right to self-determination and freedom, he affirmed.