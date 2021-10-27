Punjab PA passes resolution to add Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) box to Nadra’s Nikah form

JAIPUR: A private school teacher in Rajasthan was expelled on account of her celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the...
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen martyred 16 worshippers at a mosque in central Nigeria, a government official said Tuesday, in...
PESHAWAR: Contrary to the prime minister's vision, the National Transmission and Despatch Company has excluded at...
KARACHI: Following the orders of the Supreme Court , the commissioner Karachi has decided to seek tenders from...
LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has announced to oppose the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on a...