Wednesday October 27, 2021
Punjab PA passes resolution to add Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) box to Nadra’s Nikah form

October 27, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly (PA) on Tuesday offered Fateha for former MNA Pervaiz Malik and MPA Nishat Daha. On the Private Members Day, a resolution was passed by the House calling for adding the box of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in the Nikah form of Nadra.