PPP predicts PTI defeat in LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders announced on Tuesday that the KP would prove to be a political graveyard for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next local government (LG) election.

Speaking at a news conference, the party central information secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi and provincial president, Najmuddin Khan, hoped the people would reject the rulers in the LG election whom they termed inefficient and irresponsible.

The PPP provincial secretary information, Amjad Afridi, and party activists were present there.

The PPP leaders observed that the PTI government had disappointed the nation during its three and half years rule.

They held the wrong economic policies responsible for the existing galloping price hike and unemployment, which has made life miserable for the people.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the party’s foundation day ceremony would be organised in Peshawar this time.

He said it would be a historic event as the workers from other parts of the country would turn up here to show power and express love for the party to renew the commitment to the party to face the challenges.

Najmuddin Khan said the party’s chairperson had announced at the Karsaz meeting that the foundation day ceremony would be held in Peshawar.

He said this would be the biggest meeting in the history of KP as the party workers would show power and display commitment to the party and the leadership.

The PPP leaders criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for not even attending a condolence meeting for the late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that his party had suggested moving a vote of no-confidence against the selected rulers. A vote of no-confidence in Balochistan is halal (allowed) but the same vote is Haram (forbidden) in Punjab, he said sarcastically.

He said the PPP was ready even today to move the vote of no-confidence against the rulers at the center and Punjab and asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl and Awami National Party to think over this suggestion.

The PPP, he said, had launched a protest movement against the growing price hike and unemployment.

The unprecedented price hike and unemployment, he said, had enhanced the crime rate and made life difficult for the people.

The PPP leader said wrong economic, domestic and foreign policies had isolated Pakistan at the international level.