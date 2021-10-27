Doctor among 2 of a family shot dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two persons of a family, including a doctor, were killed and another sustained injuries when rivals allegedly opened fire on a car in Rajjar area in the limits of City Police Station on Tuesday.
The police said that Dr Sajid Kakar, Hamza and Akbar were coming in a car to appear in a case in court Charsadda when their rivals identified as Tariq, Zeeshan and Sajid opened indiscriminate fire on them.
As a result, Dr Sajid Kakar killed on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries. The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, where Hamza succumbed to his injuries.
The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
