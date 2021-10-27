Women protest world’s ‘silence’ over crisis in Afghanistan

KABUL: Women activists in Kabul held up signs that read "why is the world watching us die in silence?" on Tuesday, protesting the international community’s inaction on the crisis in Afghanistan.
Around a dozen women risked the wrath of the Taliban, who have banned demonstrations and shut them down using violence since taking power in August, holding banners affirming their "right to education" and "right to work", before the Islamists stopped the press from approaching the march.
We are deprived of everything today," Wahida Amiri, one of the organisers for the Spontaneous Movement of Women Activists in Afghanistan, told AFP. Their demonstration, addressing the "political, social and economic situation" in Afghanistan was initially planned to take place near the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
TORONTO: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overhauled his cabinet on Tuesday and named women to the foreign affairs and...
BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons...
DARBANDIKHAN, Iraq: Iraqi officials warned on Tuesday of a drastic drop in the flow of water in a river from Iran due...
BEIJING: China placed a city of four million people under lockdown on Tuesday, ordering them not to leave home except...
SEOUL: Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo, who was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at...
THE HAGUE: Police around the world arrested 150 suspects, including several high-profile targets, involved in buying...