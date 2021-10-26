First meeting of Lahore district assembly held

LAHORE: After the restoration of local bodies, the first formal meeting of the district assembly was held in Town Hall here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Lord Mayor Lahore Col (Retd) Mubashir Javed while 319 district members participated. The house started its business with recitation of Quran. The PML-N representatives kept on raising slogans in favour of their party. While addressing the house, Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed said that he would solve people’s problems without any discrimination. He said every citizen was equal to him and his doors were open for all.

Later, the public representatives were briefed by the MCL officers on expenditure incurred in the last two years. The MCL officers also submitted details of development schemes from March 25, 2021 to date.