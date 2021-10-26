 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Corrigendum

October 26, 2021

This concerns the news story, 'Unesco launches report on media development indicators' (Oct 23). It has been pointed out that it is not the research that has been launched, but the national assessment itself has started. The confusion is regretted. – Editor

