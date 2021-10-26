Food for work program launched in Kabul

KABUL: The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has launched a nationwide work program to prevent a food crisis, reduce poverty and create job opportunities for the people.

As part of the program, workers will dig ditches in the hills of Kabul so that rainwater will not be wasted and instead it will water the grass in some areas. Based on this program, people will receive wheat for their work. “More than 40,000 people will be provided jobs, they will receive wheat as they work, and the initiative will be expanded to other provinces in the next two months,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate. Officials of the Islamic Emirate said that the distribution of wheat for work starts in Kabul and then the process will expand to other provinces. “The Islamic Emirate has launched this program to fight poverty and the food crisis,” said MAIL acting minister Abdulrahamn Rashid.

“Before the collapse of the former government, I was a civil employee of the ministry of defense. I had to start this job to feed my family,” said Masoud, a laborer working in the program.