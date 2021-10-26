Students can apply for Ehsaas scholarships

Islamabad: The newly enrolled students in the fourth or fifth year undergraduate degree programs of the academic year ‘Fall 2021’ with a monthly household income of less than Rs45,000 can submit application for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme.
This was shared by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar in her tweet on Monday.
The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program is underway across the country to equip talented students from low-income families with higher education, Dr. Sania said. It is pertinent to mention here that this academic year, 50,000 merit cum need based scholarships will be provided to deserving students under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme.
The eligible students can apply through the online portal:https://ehsaas. hec.gov.pk/. The scholarship applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying.
