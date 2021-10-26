AIOU sets up facilitation centres

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has established facilitation centres at the regional campus throughout the country to facilitate students. It is to mention here that AIOU has recently digitalized all its academic and administrative processes hence to help out those students who are lacking internet facility or who are not good at filling out their online admission forms, the university has established these centres across the county to support and assist students in submitting online admission forms by providing them computers and internet facilities free of cost. Media focal person of DRS, Sadaf Ashraf has informed that all those students who lack these facilities may avail them at the regional centres without any difficulty.