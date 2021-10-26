Navy about to induct more junior squash players

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is planning to induct junior squash players in the coming months as currently they have only two players.

“Faraz Mohammad and Abdul Saeed are the only two squash players with the Navy currently. They are now planning to induct more juniors,” said a source. It is worth adding here that this shortage of players with Navy has been resulting in the misuse of wildcards in the international events they organise.

Faraz has been getting wildcards in the CNS international squash championship for many years. The first time he got it was in 2015. After that he got wildcards in 2018, 2020 and now in 2021.

Abdul Saeed has been given wildcards in 2020 and 2021. Despite getting wildcards, the performance of both the players has been unsatisfactory as Faraz’s current international ranking is 481. Abdul Saeed’s is 239. Faraz has won only six matches since 2018 and Abdul Saeed won only one match in three years.

“Navy sponsors this event so it is solely their prerogative to allot wildcards,” said the source. "The reason only these two players get wildcards is that Navy don't have anyone else. Hopefully the induction of new junior players will resolve this issue."