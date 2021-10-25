People helpless, chanting ‘Go Imran Go’: Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party said on Saturday that people are screaming because of inflation and the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan are not listening to the people.

“Imran Khan has made people of Pakistan helpless and today people are chanting 'Go Imran Go', now Imran Khan will have to go,” said President Central Punjab PPP and Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf while addressing a press conference Saturday.

PPP Secretary-General Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Senator Palwasha Khan, Shehzad Cheema and Nazir Dhoki were also present when Aslam Gill was declared the PPP candidate in the NA-133 constituency in Lahore.

Pervez Ashraf said the people are in a state of uncertainty, the rulers are disrespecting the Parliament and the wrong language is being used against institutions. “Their false promises are haunting them as every section of society is upset, and now every Pakistani has a right to come out to get rid of this government,” he said.

He said the PPP cannot allow these frivolous people to harm the country for their incompetence. “At the moment when everyone is panicked, the Prime Minister is leaving the country, he should have stayed in the country as this is a moment of concern for the country,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said allegedly the government's money was used for the wedding of the daughter of the Prime Minister's wife which is an illegal act. “The rulers are not responding about the Toshakhana gifts,” he said.

He said all activities and institutions have come to halt while Governor SBP says that few were to benefit from the rising dollar. “The value of the rupee is less than the Bangladeshi Taka. Whenever something happens, the PTI government blames previous governments.” “What are you doing as the price of electricity has gone up from Rs 4 to Rs 28 per unit?” he said, asking the government why it is making such irresponsible statements.

“The spokesmen and advisers are using vulgar words against woman journalist Asma Shirazi. They have introduced the abusive culture and now have gone to the extreme by insulting media persons,” he said.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the PPP is determined to stand with the people of Pakistan. “The workers are in the field, they will go to the last stage of their struggle and get rid of the present government,” he said.

To a question, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that PPP wanted a united opposition to bring a no-confidence motion but our friends did not agree. “We showed them our strength in the Senate election,” he said.

He said the entire opposition is on the streets against the government. “We have never done politics for personal gains and have never left the people alone. PPP is active in Punjab. “I will visit all divisional and district headquarters and the PPP will form the next government in Punjab,” he said.