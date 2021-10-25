Peshawar, other parts of KP receive rain

PESHAWAR: The first rain of the winter season that lashed different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, on Sunday brought down the temperature.

Rain-wind-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Bannu and Mardan divisions while clouds hovered over the sky.

According to Meteorological Department, Takht Bhai received the highest amount of rain 34 millimeter, Timergara, Kakul and Malam Jabba (each) 09, Bannu, Cherat and Buner 08, Saidu Sharif 06, Balakot and Parachinar 04, Peshawar (City 01, Airport 02) and Pattan 01 millimeter.

The met office forecast said rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner and Malakand districts on Monday (today).

Shower is also expected at isolated places in Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

Isolated heavy rainfall with strong gusty wind & hailstorm is also expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.