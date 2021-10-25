Minorities are free to practice their religion: CJP

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said all citizens of Pakistan, including minorities, are free to practice their religion. Speaking as the chief guest at the Navratri festival of the Hindu community at Durga Shiv Mandir inside the Circuit House, the CJP said the rights of all the citizens were guaranteed in the Constitution, which would be ensured.

He said the issues of several temples had come before him, adding that all the temples which were under illegal occupation would be vacated and returned to the community. The CJP observed that Quaid-e-Azam had categorically stated that religious freedom of all the people would be ensured in Pakistan, adding, “Like other Pakistanis, Hindus also enjoy constitutional protection.” On the occasion, the Hindu community presented traditional gifts to the CJP.