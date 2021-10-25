Delay in NOC to housing scheme protested

PESHAWAR: A number of people who have invested in a private housing scheme, on Sunday protested the delay in the issuance of No-Objection Certificate (NOC ) by the Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA).

The protesters mostly belonged to the middle and lower middle classes. They were holding placards inscribed with their demand. They urged the authorities to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds.

They demanded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of what they said was unnecessary delay in the issuance of the NOC to the “Canal View” housing scheme which was launched in the year 2018.

The protesters demanded the owner of the society, who happens to be a senator, to use his influence in getting the NOC for the scheme and put an end to their unrest.

“My family sold all the family jewelry to pay for the installments years ago and we have already paid more than half the amount but still we have no hope of getting a plot of land to construct a home”, said Shahazad Khan, son of a retired police cop, adding the delay and fear of losing hard-earned money had made her mother a heart patient..Several other protesters had similar sad tales to tell and called for resolution of the issue at the earliest.