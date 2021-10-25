City receives first winter rain

LAHORE: The City received the first winter rain early Sunday while MET Office predicted more scattered rains during the next 24 hours.

Different parts of the City witnessed scattered rain during late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday. Met officials said in Lahore, maximum37mm rain was recorded at airport, 31mm at Farrukhabad, 22 mm at Gulshan Ravi and 20 mm in Walled City. Following the rain, officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) remained active and present in field to drain out rainwater. Till Sunday noon all roads and key spots were cleared from rainwater by Wasa officials.

MET officials said that a westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country and it was likely to persist during the next 24 to 36 hours. MET officials predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold weather was expectedly in the hilly areas. However, rain, windstorm and thunderstorm were expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam and Babusar where the mercury fell to -02°C while in Lahore it was 16.3°C and highest was 27.6°C.