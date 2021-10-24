PHF to organise practice matches for junior team

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has planned practice matches between the senior and junior hockey teams next month to prepare the latter for the Junior World Cup 2021, to be played in India from November 24, 'The News' has learnt.

The junior team’s training camp is currently in progress here, while the Greenshirts' training camp was held in Lahore.

They will participate in the Asian Championship in Bangladesh December 14-22.

According to sources, the junior side, after completing the training, will move to Lahore where they will play the practice matches.

The teams have been away from international action for a while due to Covid-19.

The federation has also been trying to organise some games for the junior hockey team against foreign sides before the World Cup.

Pakistan are placed in Pool D with Germany, Argentine and Egypt.