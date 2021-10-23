Rulers rubbing salt into masses’ wounds: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that the rulers are completely devoid of basic understanding of political governance and foresight to run the country.

Despite destroying economy, raising inflation to historic levels, and running governance in dictatorial style, the rulers are still rubbing salt into masses’ wounds by making childish and stupid statements, he said while addressing media and delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.

He said the government justified huge hike in prices.

He said the reason for hunger, poverty, mental illnesses, inflation and unemployment was that

the country did not have the system of Qur’an and Sunnah.